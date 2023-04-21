Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 117.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.76 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $346,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,108,945 shares in the company, valued at $25,583,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $346,050.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,108,945 shares in the company, valued at $25,583,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,503 shares of company stock worth $11,878,176. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

