DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,512,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,823,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

