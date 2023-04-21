Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,022 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $128.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.79.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

