Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

