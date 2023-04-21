Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Entegris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $73.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

