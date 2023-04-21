Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Increased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $452,162,000 after acquiring an additional 276,360 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,607,000 after acquiring an additional 871,211 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,261,000 after acquiring an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

