Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lowered by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.69 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

