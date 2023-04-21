Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.61. The stock has a market cap of $469.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

