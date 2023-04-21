Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Boosted by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

