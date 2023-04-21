F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. F5 updated its Q3 guidance to $2.78-$2.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.90-$11.31 EPS.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $207.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.32. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

