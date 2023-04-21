First National Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,594 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after acquiring an additional 409,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.36.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

