Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Flex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FLEX opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

