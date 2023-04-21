Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 5,800 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $90,461,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,965,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $118.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $170.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.58.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

