Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

