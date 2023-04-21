Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Avery Dennison by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Avery Dennison by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,507,000 after acquiring an additional 129,745 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

See Also

