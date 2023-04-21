Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

MRVL opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

