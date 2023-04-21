Forsta AP Fonden Buys 16,500 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 471.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $416.70 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

