Forsta AP Fonden Buys 2,000 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,293.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,337.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,213.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,037.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

