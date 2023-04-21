Forsta AP Fonden Buys 23,700 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Block were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $119.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,085. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

