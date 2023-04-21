Forsta AP Fonden Buys 40,300 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.