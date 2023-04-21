Forsta AP Fonden Buys 97,600 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $98,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $234.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average of $213.87. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The stock has a market cap of $441.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

