Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,874,000 after buying an additional 479,392 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 247,064 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Shares of KEYS opened at $147.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

