Forsta AP Fonden Grows Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLT opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

