Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 121.65%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

