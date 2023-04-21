Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $225.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.23. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $352.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.