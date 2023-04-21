Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in LKQ by 1,874.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.65 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

