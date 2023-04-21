Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $218,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $218,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,393 shares of company stock worth $6,538,868. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.0 %
ZM stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.22.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.