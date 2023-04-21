Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $218,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $218,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,393 shares of company stock worth $6,538,868. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

ZM stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

