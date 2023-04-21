Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.81 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

RMD opened at $224.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

