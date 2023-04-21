Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $149.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

