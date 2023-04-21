Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

