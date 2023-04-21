Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ES opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.