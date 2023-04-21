Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.