Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.84 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 85,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

