Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.06 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 260.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 153,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after buying an additional 43,137 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.62.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

