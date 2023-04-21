Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

