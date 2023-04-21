Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.16% of Western Union worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 218,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 309,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 207,784 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,349,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,988 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 831.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 226,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 202,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $10.91 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.