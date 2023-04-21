Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after buying an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 867,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after buying an additional 830,061 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after buying an additional 781,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 744.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 776,302 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.58 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

