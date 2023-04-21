Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,727,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $202.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.53 and a 200-day moving average of $211.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

