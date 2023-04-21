Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 21,800 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

Whirlpool Stock Performance

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $140.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.59. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $199.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

