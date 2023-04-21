Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $72.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.