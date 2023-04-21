Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,594,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $142.72 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.89 and its 200-day moving average is $149.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

