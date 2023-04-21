Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 114.0% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $2,295,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 914.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 96,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $1,762,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $69.01 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

