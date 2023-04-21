Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.68.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $224.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.