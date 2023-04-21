Forsta AP Fonden Sells 100 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.67.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $546.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.99 and a 200 day moving average of $501.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

