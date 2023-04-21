Forsta AP Fonden Sells 47,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,171,197,000 after purchasing an additional 995,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,805 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

