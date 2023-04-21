Forsta AP Fonden Sells 4,800 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,045 shares of company stock worth $53,856,644 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock opened at $155.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

