Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 141,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

ALL stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

