Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 45,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 225,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 573,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 147,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

FTNT stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

