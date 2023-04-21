Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 24.14%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 83,773 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

