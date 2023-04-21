Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

